The long, seemingly never-ending election season is nearly over.
Early voting for the Jan. 5 general election runoff to determine the two U.S. Senate members who will represent Georgia begins next week.
The stakes are high, with the balance of power in the nation to be determined by the outcome.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in one race, and Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in the other race.
The only local runoff in the region is in St. Marys, where voters will determine the outcome of two city council seats. Incumbent councilman Allen Rassi, who got 49 percent of the vote in the general election, will face Cody Smith, who got 29 percent of the vote in the three-candidate race.
The other St. Marys runoff will feature Nathan Floyd, who got 44 percent of the vote, to Lisa James, who got 32 percent of the vote in the three-candidate race.
Camden County’s election supervisor Shannon Nettles said she expects the St. Marys runoff will increase the turnout in what has been an election season “unlike any other, to put it simply.”
“It’s been a very busy, emotionally charged election,” she said.
Nettles said she is getting “tons” of absentee ballot requests. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Dec. 31, but Nettles said people should not wait that long unless they plan to hand deliver their completed ballots in person at the county annex building in Kingsland or the elections office in Woodbine.
Nettles predicted the outcome of the senate runoffs won’t be determined the day of the election.
“If the races are close, we’ll end up with a recount again,” she said. “I don’t see our election season ending anytime soon.”
Monday was the last day to register to vote in the runoff.
Early voting begins Dec. 14 and ends Dec. 30. Times vary from county to county, with some polling places open during certain dates and hours.
Glynn County
• Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14-18, Dec. 21-24, Dec. 28-31
• Glynn County Fire Station No. 1, 1965 Demere Road 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14-18, Dec. 21-24, Dec. 28-31
• Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14-18, Dec. 21-24, Dec. 28-31
Camden County
• Camden County Annex Building, 107 North Gross Road, Kingsland 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14-18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 29-30.
• St. Marys Welcome Center, 400 Osborne Road, St. Marys 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14-18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19
• Board of Elections & Registration Office, 200 E. 4th St., Woodbine 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 19
McIntosh County
• McIntosh County Board of Elections, 103 Jefferson St., Darien 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14-18; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 21-23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 28, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 29-30
Brantley County
• Brantley County Board of Elections office, 10305 N. Main St., Nahunta 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14-18, Dec. 21-23, Dec. 29-31