Sanitation will be stringent, social distancing required and masks encouraged at polling places when early voting begins Monday to determine runoff election winners.
All Democratic and Republican voters in Glynn, Camden, Brantley and McIntosh counties registered to cast ballots in the June primaries are eligible to participate in early voting or in the Aug. 11 runoff whether they voted last month or not. Voters must request the same party ballot they asked for in June.
Republican voters in those counties will determine the candidate for the state Senate District 3 seat now held by William Ligon, R-White Oak. Ligon is not seeking another term.
Sheila McNeill and David Sharpe will square off to determine who will represent the district the next two years. No Democrats qualified to run for the seat.
Democrats will determine who will face U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter in the District 1 race in a runoff contest pitting Joyce Marie Griggs against Lisa M. Ring. The winner will challenge Carter, the Republican incumbent, in the November general election for the next two-year term.
Glynn County Republicans will choose their candidate for the At-Large Post 2 county commission seat, a contest between Bo Clark and Walter Rafolski. The seat is currently held by Bob Coleman, who finished last in June’s three-candidate race.
The top vote-getter will face Democrat Taylor Ritz in November. The term is for four years.
Camden County voters will choose between Democrats Monica D. McGowan and Kevin M. Walker for the District 1 county commission seat. The victor will square off with Lannie Brant, the Republican incumbent who narrowly won the party’s primary election, in the general election for the next four-year term of office.
The early voting period will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Monday through Aug. 7 at designated polling places in each county. Polls will also be open Saturday, Aug. 1, for early voting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Counties with no local runoffs will likely see a low turnout, said Eleanor Gale, elections supervisor in McIntosh County.
“There will be people turn out but it won’t be like in June,” she said. “Local races bring people to the polls.”
Eligible voters in McIntosh County will cast ballots in the 3rd District State Senate race and the U.S. House 1st District contest.
Here are the polling places for early voting:
• Brantley County, Board of Elections office, 10305 N. Main St., Nauhunta.
• Camden County, Camden County Annex Building community room, 107 N. Gross Road, Kingsland.
• Glynn County (three locations): Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester, Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building, 301 Nimitz Road, Brunswick, and Fire Station 2, 1929 Demere St., St. Simons Island.
• McIntosh County Board of Elections office, 103 Jefferson St., Darien.