Early voting for city elections kicks off this week
Early voting in the city of Brunswick municipal elections kicked off Monday and will continue through Nov. 1.
Incumbent North Ward city commissioner Johnny Cason is running against John Davis Perry II, Zach Lyde and Gary Bernard Cook, while incumbent South Ward commissioner Julie Martin is defending her seat against Al Verheyn.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, 16 people had cast their ballots, said Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell.
Early votes can be cast Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
The early voting polls close on Nov. 1, and all city polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 5.
For more information, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060.