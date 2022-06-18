Early voting for Tuesday’s runoff election ended Friday, with about 5% of Glynn County’s registered voters casting ballots.
Christina Redden, assistant supervisor of elections in Glynn County, said the early voting turnout was about what was expected.
“It’s good for a primary runoff,” she said. “I don’t know if it will surpass the primary.”
Polling places for Tuesday’s runoff election will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Banker Mike Hodges is vying against businessman and former state House member Jeff Jones for the Republican nomination for the Senate District 3 seat, which covers all of Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn and McIntosh counties and part of Ware County. Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, is not seeking reelection.
Republicans Rick Townsend and Bob Duncan will face each other for the state House District 179 seat held by Republican Don Hogan, who is not seeking another term. Because no Democrat qualified to run, the winner will be unopposed in the November general election.
The countywide Democrat ballot includes Joyce Marie Griggs facing Wade Herring for the U.S. House District 1 nomination; Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson for the commissioner of insurance nomination; William “Will” Boddie Jr. and Nichole Horn for the commissioner of labor nomination; Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall for the lieutenant governor nomination; and Dee Dawkin-Haigler and Bee Nguyen for secretary of state nomination.
Voters who cast a party ballot in the May 24 primary election must vote in the same party in the primary runoff. Voters who voted a nonpartisan ballot in the primary election may choose a ballot from either party in the runoff.
Voters who did not vote in the primary but were eligible to vote can cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic primary runoff. While turnout isn’t high for the runoff, Redden said that won’t be the case in November.
“Every indication is November will be big,” she said.
Here is a list of polling places for Tuesday’s runoff election:
• Sterling Elementary, 200 McKenzie Road, Brunswick
• Brookman Community Building/Baldwin Park, 11 Calvin Way Lane, Brunswick
• Centerpointe Church, 573 Palisade Dr., Brunswick
• Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut Off Road, Brunswick
• Christian Renewal Church, 6530 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island
• St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island
• St. Simons First Baptist Church, 729 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island
• Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island
• Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hgy.
• Southeast Baptist Church, 2220 Perry Lane Road
• Golden Isles College & Career Academy, 4404 Glynco Pky.
• C.B. Greer Elementary, 695 Harry Driggers Blvd.
• Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick
• Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing
• The Chapel, 114 Harris Farm Road
• College Place Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick
• Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd., Brunswick
• Bethel-Evangel Community Church, 801 I St., Brunswick
• Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick