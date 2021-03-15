Early voting in the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 referendum ended Friday, and voters will have one more chance to cast their vote on Tuesday.

A total of 4,117 people cast a ballot during early voting in the dual referendums, with St. Simons Island voters overwhelmingly in the majority.

On the ballot are the SPLOST 2021 referendum and another referendum to declare a SPLOST IV and V project, the Oglethorpe Conference Center, infeasible.

Of the total, 233 have cast a ballot by mail, with 63 more ballots outstanding.

At the Ballard Community Building, 832 voted, 703 in the Office Building and 2,582 in Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 on St. Simons Island.

Glynn County commissioners propose implementing a 1 percent sales tax for three years, which would generate a total of $68.5 million split among the county, city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority for infrastructure and capital projects.

With early voting concluded, the next opportunity to cast a vote at the polls will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters can find their polling place by visiting glynncounty.org/elections.

Mail-in ballots are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, but voters can sign an affidavit at the polls canceling their absentee ballot if they wish to vote in person.

The elections office can be reached at 912-554-7060.

More from this section

Stress management service is a beacon for well-being

Stress management service is a beacon for well-being

Stress management and well-being are rising concerns in 2021. According to the American Psychological Association’s Stress in America 2020 Survey, nearly seven in 10 (67 percent) Americans say their stress levels have increased over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly two-thirds r…

+2
Yard sale goes on without Peaches to Beaches

Yard sale goes on without Peaches to Beaches

The official Peaches to the Beaches yard sale along more than 200 miles of U.S. 341 in Georgia is officially delayed for five months, but for some the sales went on anyway, and buying and selling enthusiasts made the most of it.