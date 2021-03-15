Early voting in the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2021 referendum ended Friday, and voters will have one more chance to cast their vote on Tuesday.
A total of 4,117 people cast a ballot during early voting in the dual referendums, with St. Simons Island voters overwhelmingly in the majority.
On the ballot are the SPLOST 2021 referendum and another referendum to declare a SPLOST IV and V project, the Oglethorpe Conference Center, infeasible.
Of the total, 233 have cast a ballot by mail, with 63 more ballots outstanding.
At the Ballard Community Building, 832 voted, 703 in the Office Building and 2,582 in Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 on St. Simons Island.
Glynn County commissioners propose implementing a 1 percent sales tax for three years, which would generate a total of $68.5 million split among the county, city of Brunswick, Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island Authority for infrastructure and capital projects.
With early voting concluded, the next opportunity to cast a vote at the polls will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters can find their polling place by visiting glynncounty.org/elections.
Mail-in ballots are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, but voters can sign an affidavit at the polls canceling their absentee ballot if they wish to vote in person.
The elections office can be reached at 912-554-7060.