Early voting begins today for runoffs in both parties at three locations in the Golden Isles.
Three polling places will be open for early voting through June 17: Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive in Brunswick; Fire Station No. 2, 1965 Demere Rd. St. Simons Island; and the Office Park Building, 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13-17.
Banker Mike Hodges and former state House member Jeff Jones are running for the Republican nomination in Senate District 3, which covers all of Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn and McIntosh counties and part of Ware County. Sen. Sheila McNeill, R-Brunswick, is not seeking reelection.
Republicans Rick Townsend and Bob Duncan will face each other for the state House District 179 seat held by Republican Don Hogan, who is not seeking another term in office.
The countywide Democrat ballot includes Joyce Marie Griggs facing Wade Herring for the U.S. House District 1 nomination; Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson for the commissioner of insurance nomination; William “Will” Boddie Jr. and Nichole Horn for the commissioner of labor nomination; Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall for the lieutenant governor nomination; and Dee Dawkin-Haigler and Bee Nguyen for secretary of state nomination.
Voters who cast a party ballot in the May 24 primary election must vote in the same party in the primary runoff. Voters who voted a nonpartisan ballot in the primary election may choose a ballot from either party in the runoff.
Voters who did not vote in the primary but were eligible to vote can cast a ballot in either the Republican or Democratic primary runoff.
The primary runoff election is June 21.