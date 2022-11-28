Early voting begins in Glynn County today
The only race on the ballot is the runoff between Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Warnock.
Glynn County’s three early voting polling places are at the main Glynn County Board of Elections Office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick; St. Simons Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.; and the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick. All three locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Friday. Election Day is on Dec. 6.
Any registered Glynn County voter can cast at ballot at any of the early voting precincts, regardless of where they live in the county.
For more information, visit glynncounty.org/elections or www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
