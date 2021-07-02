Storms brewing in the Atlantic as early as May are no stranger to Coastal Georgia.
They’re not as rare as some might think.
“It’s definitely possible to have earlier tropical cyclones in the Atlantic,” said Georgia Climatologist Bill Murphey.
It’s been occurring since the early 1900s, according to the Georgia Climate Office, which posted a graph of the early season storms on its Facebook page.
Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30, but tropical force winds have been showing up in the Atlantic and Caribbean as early as May the past several years. In the past, storm activity usually picked up in late August and September.
The earliest one recorded over a 100-year period was an unnamed storm packing 40 mph winds in mid-May of 1916. Just over a half-century passed before the next one showed up early. Alma arrived with 70 mph winds between May 17 and May 27 in 1970.
Others were Alpha, 60 mph winds in late May of 1972, and two unnamed storms in late May of 1976, the first armed with 45 mph winds and the second with winds at 60 mph.
In this current season, Tropical Storm Elsa became the fifth named storm in the Atlantic this year with maximum winds of 45 mph.
As of Thursday morning, the storm was moving westward at 28 mph and was expected to move into the eastern Caribbean Sea Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
If it continues along its current track, Elsa could reach the Gulf of Mexico close to the west coast of Florida on Tuesday, according to initial tracking by the Hurricane Center.
Murphey said less vertical shear and warm surface temperatures in the Caribbean and Atlantic are prime conditions for high cyclone activity.
Meterorogists say shear acts like speed bumps to hurricanes. Strong shear can even prevent the monster storms from making landfall.
“We don’t have strong westerlies,” Murphey said. “You don’t get the strong westerlies unless we’re in the El Niño pattern, and we’re definitely not in that.
“We’re definitely neutral. Usually neutral and La Niña give you pretty prime conditions for high cyclone activity in the Atlantic basin. That’s one reason we’re very active.”
Weather experts with the National Hurricane Center, the University of Wisconsin and AccuWeather are predicting an active season this year.
AccuWeather says Tropical Storm Elsa could become the first hurricane of the season. A tropical storm is upgraded to hurricane status when its sustained winds reach 74 mph.