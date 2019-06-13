Two people died and several others suffered serious injuries in an early morning crash on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County, the sheriff said.
At least five vehicles were involved in collisions in the southbound lanes between South Newport and Eulonia, McIntosh County Sheriff Steve Jessup said.
“It was scattered over about 1,000 feet,'' and happened between 2:30 and 3 a.m., he said.a
The roadway was closed by the accident, but around 8 a.m. the Georgia State Patrol had opened an emergency lane while still rerouting traffic onto U.S. 17 between the two interchanges.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident, Jessup said.