Enrollment is now open for the Early Literacy Academy, a preschool program operated by the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia.
The center at 2102 Albany St. in Brunswick serves 3 and 4 year olds and features a curriculum that focuses on literacy education. Students will be in class from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday each week.
Breakfast and lunch are provided.
Open enrollment will be available until class begins Aug. 10, said Kristy Johnson, unit director.
“They can call and schedule an appointment,” she said. “We have open enrollment from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., every day.”
Those wishing to enroll will need to fill out an application and provide a record of shots.
Planned precautions aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19 will include mask requirements for students, extra cleaning procedures, frequent hand washing, daily temperature checks, outdoor parent drop-off and smaller class group sizes.
“They will stay with the same teacher throughout the day,” Johnson said. “Everybody in that group will stay with that group and with that teacher.”
Staff at the center know their plans for opening could change depending on what the spread of COVID-19 in the community looks like over the next month. But the Boys & Girls Club sites have continued operations throughout the summer with the same new protocols that will be in place at the preschool.
The center opened in November 2019 but had to close in March, along with all Glynn County schools, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were just getting rolling good, and we had to close our doors,” Johnson said. “But we had some great volunteers. We had great community support, and I feel like everybody’s excited that we’re coming back. And hopefully they’ll come back with us.”
The program’s literacy focus is a part of a community-wide effort to improve literacy education.
“The program is catered all around literacy,” said Becky Etter, area director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia. “That’s our goal in the community, to get everyone at the proper reading level by third grade.”
The Boys & Girls Club also plans to resume its after-school programming throughout the county when the school year begins in August.
More information about registration is available online at bgcsega.com. Those with questions can contact the Early Literacy Academy by calling 574-5491 or emailing literacy@apositiveplace.net.