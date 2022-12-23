Pint Pirates

The early education students at Brunswick High School earned a 100% pass rate on their end-of-pathway assessment.

 Provided photo

The occupants of the Pint Pirates classroom at Brunswick High School have an additional reason to celebrate this holiday season.

Students in the early education pathway, who manage the Pint Pirates preschool program, earn a 100% pass rate for the 11th consecutive year on their end-of-pathway assessment.

