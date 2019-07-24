Few will dispute the communitywide benefits of pushing for a high graduation rate in the local high schools. But not all recognize the crucial role early education plays in making that happen.
Community leaders serving on the Coastal Georgia Early Education Roundtable, an initiative led by the United Way of Coastal Georgia, hope to change that awareness gap in the Golden Isles. And the group has received a $10,000 planning grant to put toward that effort.
The Roundtable program hosted a site visit Tuesday with a representative from the grant provider, the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy, a program that aims to help communities make a concerted effort to improve childhood literacy.
“We were rated as an emerging organization,” said Virginia Brown, president and CEO of the local United Way.
The Roundtable program is a cross-sector collaboration of local stakeholders that focuses on improving education opportunities for children and youth in this area. The program includes representative from Glynn County Schools, the state Department of Early Childcare and Learning, Family Connection Glynn County, private early childcare providers, nonprofits like the Golden Isles YMCA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia, Marshes of Glynn Libraries as well as Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority.
The $10,000 grant provides the group with a one-year period to receive guidance from the Deal Center in figuring out how to collaborate and plan for a better future for Glynn County’s young learners, Brown said.
Haly Hicks, research associate for the Deal Center, met with several members of the group Tuesday to review their progress.
Generational poverty plays a key role in the barriers to early education faced by many in this community. Those barriers include limited transportation and lack of access to child care programs they can afford.
Another barrier, though, is making families aware of how important early education can be in determining a child’s future success in life.
“There’s got to be a whole paradigm shift in the way people think about early childhood learning,” said Melinda Ennis-Roughton, executive director of Family Connection Glynn County.
Nearly 30 percent of children in this community grow up in poverty, according to data from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, and the Roundtable program aims to break down the barriers that prevent these students from taking part in early education opportunities.
Low-income students begin kindergarten with a listening vocabulary of about 3,000 words, according to data from the Get Georgia Reading program. Children from higher-income families begin school with a listening vocabulary of about 20,000 words.
And third grade is a critical benchmark year for young learners. Those who cannot read on level at third grade will likely be playing catch up the rest of their school career, and they are much more likely to drop out of school before graduating high school.
The graduation rate in Glynn County Schools is high, said Sung Hui Lewis, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for Glynn County Schools. But numerous students have to play catch up due to lack of early education.
“Just think what better quality we could provide for our students if we didn’t spend so much time catching them up to graduate,” Lewis said.
But the school system cannot create this communitywide change in local literacy proficiency on its own, Lewis said. Community support is required.
For students growing up in poverty, she said, the school system provides services much more than education.
“People don’t realize, when we have storm days and school is shut down, that those children miss out on a hot meal,” she said. “Those children miss out on a breakfast and a lunch.”
Many local programs are already heavily invested in helping Glynn County students succeed, she said, and in working to support the overall wellbeing of local children growing up in poverty.
Several churches provide food weekly for students to take home on the weekends. And the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Georgia is planning to begin serving dinner to students at its newest site, she said, which will open soon next to Burroughs-Molette Elementary.
“So those children will have breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Lewis said.
Good nutrition is one of many factors that contribute to a student’s success in school and later in life. Literacy skills is also crucial, and community partners can play a role in helping students achieve that as well.
The Roundtable program’s goal is to make early education a priority in the minds of all in this community.
“It truly is a group of leaders who are very concerned about early education in the community, working closely together,” Brown said.