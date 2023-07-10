Eagle in flight
In this file photo from 2022, A bald eagle takes flight from a power pole on the Jekyll Island causeway after persistent harassment from a red wing blackbird. Eagles and other birds are no strangers to hanging out on tall poles in the Golden Isles, whether it is an eagle perched on a power pole or an osprey taking up residence in the lights of a stadium.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Eagle nesting is continuing to stabilize along the coast following a bout of avian flu last year.

Avian flu decimated bird species on the coast, including bald eagles and black vultures.

