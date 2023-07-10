Eagle nesting is continuing to stabilize along the coast following a bout of avian flu last year.
Avian flu decimated bird species on the coast, including bald eagles and black vultures.
“Black vultures are social birds, meaning they roost with one another and spread illness,” says Bob Sargent, a survey leader with the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
The avian flu virus broke out on the coast of Florida last year and spread inland — a pattern seen in similar outbreaks. Sargent says they saw a lot of dead waterfowl in March 2022 from Lake Hartwell, a reservoir bordering Georgia and South Carolina. Eagles are thought to contract the illness from scavenging diseased waterfowl.
In general, Sargent says, eagles have a low rate of survival — even without the threat of bird flu.
“Of the eaglets I’ve seen, I’d say only about 20% of them reach adulthood,” he says.
This is why threats like avian flu can be serious for eagle populations, especially in the six coastal counties — Chatham, Bryan, Liberty, McIntosh, Glynn and Camden. The six account for a third of all eagle nests in Georgia.
Rebound efforts have been remarkably successful.
“We haven’t encountered any cases of avian flu since February,” Sargent says.
He says nest success along the coast is now relatively average, ranging in the mid-70s. The normal range, according to the DNR, is 65 to 80%.
Bird flu is not the only threat to eagles on the coast. Weather is another consideration, especially in the middle of hurricane season.
“Events like tropical (storms) and hurricanes can inflict a lot of salt and wind damage, which can cause a die-off of nesting trees,” Sargent says.
Hurricanes Dorian and Michael wreaked havoc on nesting trees on Wassaw and Ossabaw islands in Chatham County, which serves as an example of the kind of destruction that can occur on the coast and affect eagle populations statewide.
Coastal towns are also prone to rapid urban development, which can displace nesting trees and drive out eagle populations with human activity.
“It’s one of the reasons why we survey the coast every year while we survey other places every other year,” he says. “It often starts on the coast.”
Individuals can play a role in rebound efforts by following federal guidelines and cooperating with the DNR, which involves staying vigilant of nearby nesting territories and reporting any sightings to local and state officials.
Following protocol is the important part. Mishandling an eagle sighting can have a potentially fatal outcome for eaglets, Sargent warns. Human disturbance can cause them to startle and flee the nest before they’re ready to fledge.
“They will jump and because they’re not ready to fly yet, often end up on the ground,” he says.
The likelihood that they will become prey skyrockets once they reach the ground. Being ejected from the nest before they’re able to fly makes them vulnerable to predators, illness and starvation.
This is an avoidable mistake when caused by human intervention, which is why it’s so important for people to know proper etiquette for eagle monitoring if they live in one of the six coastal counties.
Sargent says people in these areas who stumble upon eagles or eagle nests should keep their distance and watch for signs of distress.
For more information, visit georgiawildlife.com/bald-eagle. Eagle sighting forms are available to be filled out and sent to Sargent at bob.sargent@dnr.ga.gov.