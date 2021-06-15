Rivers are popular venues for summertime recreational activities in and around the Golden Isles.
And with higher temperatures and humidity, the frequency of bacteria like E. coli showing up in water samples increases.
On the Satilla River, the tests are conducted every two weeks and posted online to provide real-time information about water quality conditions. The results are available on the SwimGuide app for iPhone or Anderoid, or at SwimGuide.org.
A green “pin” at a swimming location indicates the most recent bacteria sampling was within safe swimming standards. A red pin indicates E. coli levels exceed safe swimming standards or there is not enough data to make a determination.
Leaking sewage pipes, failing septic systems, livestock and wildlife are all sources of E. coli.
“It’s important that our community has access to clean water for swimming, boating, fishing and paddling,” said Laura Early, Satilla Riverkeeper.
“It is just as important for our community to have access to the information that lets them know when water quality might pose a health risk.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, between 2000 and 2014, there were 140 untreated recreational water-associated outbreaks caused by pathogens, toxins or chemicals in freshwater lakes and rivers, causing nearly 5,000 illnesses and two deaths.
Swimmers should heed posted advisories closing the beach to swimming. They should not swim in discolored, smelly, foamy, or scummy water or while sick with diarrhea. Swimmers also should limit water entering the nose when in warm freshwater.
Besides checking for E. coli bacteria, volunteers use protocols developed by Georgia Adopt-A-Stream to monitor dissolved oxygen, pH, temperature and conductivity. The tests provide an early warning of potential non-point source contaminants in rivers.
The website adoptastream.georgia.gov reports the data on a monthly basis.
Water quality at area beaches is also tested regularly.