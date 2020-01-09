A duplex caught fire before dawn Wednesday in the 1800 block of Lee Street, but Brunswick firefighters had the blaze under control within five minutes of arriving, according to a city fire department release.

Firefighters responded with three fire engines to a call at 4:36 a.m. of a fire at 1825 Lee Street. Firefighter arrived within three minutes.

The fire started in a kitchen of the single-story masonry building, causing an estimated $10,000 damage. Firefighters estimated the damage to contents inside the duplex at $5,000. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

