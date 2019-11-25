Duncan claims title of 10th RSM champion

The 10th annual RSM Classic at Sea is officially over, and Tyler Duncan is the new champion. It was a busy week as golfers from all over the world came, competed and fought to win some money at Sea Island Golf Club.
Last year, Charles Howell III stayed close to the top of the leaderboard all four rounds and won the tournament. This year, though, the leaderboard changed daily. However, it was Duncan’s consistency throughout the week that helped him claim the title.
Duncan won following a shoot out against Webb Simpson. The two played 18 twice in the shoot out, with Duncan hitting a birdie putt for it all.
Duncan finished the tournament with a 19 under score and took home a beautiful trophy and a check for $1,188,000.
This week’s events, hosted by the Davis Loved Foundation, also raised a significant amount of money.
From the Wiffle Ball Classic earlier last week to the Birdies Fore Love competition, the week of events aimed to raise money for good causes. Earlier this week, the charity announced it raised $3,827,715 this year.
Scottie Scheffler won the on-the-course portion of Birdies fore Love this year, as he hit 139 birdies this week. He gets $300,000 to donate to the charities of his choice.
Scheffler finished the tournament with 15 under and tied for fifth place.
The rest of the top five included Sebastián Muñoz in third place, Brendon Todd in fourth, and a three-way tie between Scheffler, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, and Henrik Norlander for fifth.