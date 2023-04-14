It’s a veritable zoo at the Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on St. Simons Island.

Andrew Burroughs, executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, made a joke about unruly plant workers before launching into a description of the various bacteria that break down chemicals like ammonia and phosphorous in the sewage collected from thousands of homes, condos, apartments and businesses on St. Simons.

