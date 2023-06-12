Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

A meeting of the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) on Monday will include funding for a new Dunbar Creek Bridge on St. Simons Island and transportation improvement programs.

The bridge on Sea Island Road was built in 1960 and is considered to be below current Georgia Department of Transportation design standards.

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.