Jim Drumm, city manager of Brunswick since 2015, has tendered his resignation, effective Jan. 17.
In his resignation letter, Drumm said he believed the timing was right to explore other career opportunities. He was a candidate for two city manager jobs in Florida last year, where he spend much of the administrative career before accepting the Brunswick city manager’s job.
“Though I love the city of Brunswick, I today still wish to explore other career opportunities in government and the private sector,” he said in his resignation letter.
Drumm cited the many accomplishments during his tenure including creation of a land bank, establishment of a tax allocation district and opportunity zones, and other incentives for business development.
“We have strengthened the city financially by identifying new revenue and have established new revenue sources for projects like the stormwater utility,” he said.
The city also had to deal with the preparation and recovery from two hurricanes and a tropical storm during his time with the city.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said he was not surprised at Drumm’s decision to resign.
Harvey said city commissioners were looking for someone with experience when they decided to hire Drumm, and he met expectations.
“He’s done pretty good,” Harvey said. “Whoever hires him will get someone with lots of experience.”
Harvey said Drumm has worked even harder since submitting his resignation letter to ensure the city is in good shape when he leaves.
Harvey said a firm has already been hired to search for candidates for the job. There should be a list of candidates to consider by February, Harvey said.