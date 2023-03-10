Three pharmaceutical distributors were cleared of responsibility by a Glynn County jury last week in a first-of-its-kind civil trial over the distribution of opioids.
McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health and JM Smith Corporation were all found to be not responsible for the fallout from opioid abuse that 21 area families claimed rested on the shoulders of the companies under the Georgia Drug Dealer Liability Act and Georgia RICO statutes.
It was the nation’s first state court trial in which private plaintiffs sought to take on pharmaceutical companies for opioid abuse by family members. Previous trials were based on claims by municipal and state governments.
The five-week case ended in two days of deliberation by the jury after the plaintiffs argued that the companies acted as drug dealers and improperly distributed opioids to Coastal Georgia pharmacies, flooding the area with addictive prescription drugs. The plaintiffs sought to hold the companies responsible for not ensuring sufficient controls were in place to prevent the flood of opioids being distributed through pill mills that were placing orders they claimed were large enough to raise red flags.
The plaintiffs were represented by the law firm Griffin, Durham, Tanner, and Clarkson.
The companies’ attorneys argued that the distributors’ role was to fill orders and that they were unable to see individual prescriptions being provided by doctors. They said the proper limitations and controls are in place and that the flood was a symptom of bad doctors giving out too many prescriptions.
The jury found the drug companies were not responsible for opioid abuse.
Williams and Connolly of Washington, D.C., represented Cardinal Health. Atlanta-based Fox Rothschild represented JM Smith Corporation. Washington D.C.-based Covington and Burling and St. Simons Island-based HunterMaclean represented McKesson Corporation.
Portions of the trial were viewed online by The News on Courtroom View Network.