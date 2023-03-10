Three pharmaceutical distributors were cleared of responsibility by a Glynn County jury last week in a first-of-its-kind civil trial over the distribution of opioids.

McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health and JM Smith Corporation were all found to be not responsible for the fallout from opioid abuse that 21 area families claimed rested on the shoulders of the companies under the Georgia Drug Dealer Liability Act and Georgia RICO statutes.

