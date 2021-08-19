Police investigators raided a room at a motel near Interstate-95 in southern Glynn County Wednesday, arresting two men and seizing drugs, a gun and cash, according to a Glynn County Police report.

Armed with a search warrant, county police investigators searched a room and a vehicle at the Super 8 by Wyndham at 211 Palisade Drive, located off of U.S. Highway 17 near the interstate. Police seized 24 grams of the powerful narcotic Fentanyl, often a source of overdoses when laced in heroin. Investigators also recovered 17 grams of marijuana, a 9 mm handgun and about $3,500 cash, police said.

Chaz Trammell, 36, and Alfred Smith, 39, both were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact county police investigator Jeremy Stagner at 912-554-7556, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333

More from this section

MAP International sends supplies to Haiti

MAP International sends supplies to Haiti

MAP International is sending 41 pallets of life-saving medicines and sanitary supplies to southwestern Haiti where an earthquake Saturday killed more than 1,400 and left 30,000 families homeless.

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: 'It's a great honor,' says new harbor pilot

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: 'It's a great honor,' says new harbor pilot

Gordon Strother Jr. had only to raise his right hand and read some lines from a single page, and he’d be a licensed pilot with the Brunswick Board of Pilotage Commissioners. That would authorize him to guide those enormous ships in and out of the harbor, through the channel at the offshore b…