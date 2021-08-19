Police investigators raided a room at a motel near Interstate-95 in southern Glynn County Wednesday, arresting two men and seizing drugs, a gun and cash, according to a Glynn County Police report.
Armed with a search warrant, county police investigators searched a room and a vehicle at the Super 8 by Wyndham at 211 Palisade Drive, located off of U.S. Highway 17 near the interstate. Police seized 24 grams of the powerful narcotic Fentanyl, often a source of overdoses when laced in heroin. Investigators also recovered 17 grams of marijuana, a 9 mm handgun and about $3,500 cash, police said.
Chaz Trammell, 36, and Alfred Smith, 39, both were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact county police investigator Jeremy Stagner at 912-554-7556, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333