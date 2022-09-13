Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

2022 PP Headshot.jpg
The man who drowned Sunday afternoon in the swift currents off Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island was a prominent defense attorney who had offices locally and in Atlanta, and was a frequent commentator on national radio and television.

Page Pate, 55, of St. Simons Island was transported Sunday by Glynn County Fire-Rescue ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, county coroner Marc Neu said.

