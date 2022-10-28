Drop off unused RX drugs Saturday at city police department
People can bring expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications to the Brunswick Police Department at 206 Manfield St. for destruction between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.
Sponsored by the city’s police department and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, the event is free and medications can be submitted anonymously.
Prescription opiates and other medicines left languishing in household medical cabinets can often wind up in the wrong hands, sometimes with dangerous consequences, officials said. The annual Take Back Day is designed to give citizens a safe option for ridding their homes of unused and potentially harmful medicines.