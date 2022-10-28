Drop off unused RX drugs Saturday at city police department

People can bring expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications to the Brunswick Police Department at 206 Manfield St. for destruction between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, a police spokeswoman said.

