Ask hoteliers within hollering distance of Interstate 95 in Glynn County who depend on an overflow of FLETC students for healthy bottom lines how business is and prepare for an earful.
If asked, many might describe it in a single word: bad. In two words, very bad.
One hotelier, who asked to remain anonymous, said students at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center once occupied as many as 130 of his rooms, practically maxing out his space. Today, he’s lucky if he hands keys to 30 rooms to travelers or tourists. He’s losing tens of thousands of dollars and knows others who are in the same boat, including restaurants and bars. Unless occupancy rates increase in the next 30 to 60 days, he anticipates business failures.
The training center reopened June 17 after a three-month closure, but if he’s depending on FLETC to save the day, time may be against him. Only one third of the number of students picking up or brushing up skills at Glynco prior to the COVID-19 pandemic are on the federal base, where they are housed and isolated from the community.
Students are not allowed off base at any of FLETC’s facilities.
“At this time, it is unknown when all FLETC students will be permitted to leave the centers before graduation,” said Lori Flynn, FLETC’s Office of Public Affairs. “Keeping students on-center is a key component of (FLETC) Director Thomas J. Walters’ test, identify, isolate and contain strategy.”
The number of students at Glynco as of July 20 — 1,025 — is based on the availability of single person dormitory rooms with private baths.
In April 2019, Walters noted as many as 800 trainees were being quartered in motels and hotels because of the abundance of students and lack of dormitory space. That was during a time when the student population bobbled between 2,000 and 3,500.
The lockdown is for everyone’s sake, Flynn said.
“FLETC is continually learning, adapting and applying risk mitigation efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Flynn said. “Minimizing exposure to both the local community and the students helps keep the communities safe, and improves the students’ chances of graduating and augmenting the much needed law enforcement resources in the field.
“We look forward to FLETC’s students rejoining our communities as soon as it is safe to do so.”
So does Scott McQuade, executive director and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The coronavirus pandemic delivered a double whammy to the accommodations industry.
“The (I-95) hotels are certainly being more impacted than the island accommodations,” McQuade said. “Typically in a normal year, the 95 hotels benefit from regular interstate travelers going to and from Florida, business travel, group travel and a significant portion of FLETC business.
“Pretty much all those sectors have been significantly disrupted by the pandemic. Florida bound travelers are not traveling in force yet and the older traveling demographic has also changed their plans to travel.”
With recent flare-ups of COVID-19 in Florida and elsewhere, it’s anyone’s guess when travel will return to pre-pandemic levels.
“The interstate accommodation product is going to be more challenging to fill during this time and we will have to get creative to bring in business,” McQuade said. “The quickest solution for 95 is to have business levels return to their typical pattern, but no one can quite pinpoint when that will happen.
“The better we are as a community and country fighting off the pandemic the sooner business levels will return.”
Hotels might also take note of FLETC’s plans to reduce the costs of off-base student housing for its 100 partner agencies in the near future. In October, it will begin site preparation for a new 450-student dorm at the 1,600-acre Chapel Crossing facility.