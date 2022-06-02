Getting some good aerial shots of a summer vacation might be all fun and games, but violating federal airspace is serious trouble.
Such was the case Tuesday evening on St. Simons Island in the space roughly above the roundabout at Demere and Frederica roads, authorities said.
Two airplane pilots approaching McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport had to reroute their trip to the landing strip to avoid smacking into somebody's drone, said Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission.
Drone operations are tightly controlled in Federal Aviation Administration air space, which includes anywhere within 5 miles of the island's airport, Burr said. Likewise, there are some licensing and registration requirements for drone operators.
The drone that was flying around in the airport's flight path at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday created cause for quick thinking on the part of the pilot of a large single engine airplane and the pilot of a smaller twin engine plane, Burr said.
"They spotted the drone right off on their approach to the runway, around the area over Southern Soul (restaurant)," Burr said. "The airplanes had to work around it. They both landed, but they had to alter their flight plans to avoid the drone."
While licensing for recreational drone operators is not required, all drones must be registered. All commercial drone operators must be licensed by the FAA, and all drone operators need FAA permission to operate within airspace such as that within range of airports.
Violation of FAA regulations in such areas can result in significant fines or worse, Burr said.
"This drone was definitely in the area where drones are not allowed," Burr said. "That's why the police were involved. We were looking to see who was actually operating the drone. They have to follow the rules."
For more information about what individuals can and cannot do with a drone, the Glynn County Police Department recommends going to: faadronezone.faa.gov.
"If you want to fly drones in these areas, there is a process you have to go through with the FAA," Burr said. "We are all about safety. It's very important."