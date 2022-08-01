Avoid a collision with an object or the law by reading and heeding warning labels on medications, motorists are advised.
A simple task but one that is often ignored or overlooked.
“Many people mistakenly believe that if a medication has been prescribed then it is OK for them to drive,” acknowledged Robert Hydrick, communications director for the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “Anyone taking any type of medication, whether prescribed or over the counter, should read and follow the directions thoroughly.”
The consequences of failing to do so can be costly.
“Persons who are driving under the influence of medication are charged with DUI-drugs,” Hydrick said.
“Any medication that could impair one’s ability to drive...will have a warning for the user to not operate heavy machinery, and that also means do not drive. Anyone who has any questions about the potential effects of a medication on their ability to drive should ask their doctor or pharmacist.”
A national survey conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety revealed that an alarming number of American drivers are failing to follow warnings on medicine.
Forty-five percent of the people participating in the study admitted to driving within two hours after taking at least one potentially driver impairing (PDI) medication over a 30-day period.
The study focused on commonly used medications, including antihistamines, cough medicines, antidepressants, prescription pain medicines, muscle relaxants, sleep aids and amphetamines. All are considered PDI medications.
PDI medications can impair driving by causing nausea, sleepiness, blurred vision, slowed reaction time and attention problems. Their effect and degree of effect on an individual varies.
Of those reporting taking medication in the study, 73% drove after ingesting an amphetamine, 61% after using an antidepressant and 39% after taking antihistamines and/or cough medicines.
The national study was conducted during the summer in 2021 and included U.S. residents aged 16 and over. Data collected was based on the responses of 2,657 participants.
“Impaired driving is often associated with alcohol or illegal drug use, but over-the-counter or prescription medications can also compromise your ability to drive safely,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “Unfortunately, not everyone realizes their medications can impair their driving and make the mistake of getting behind the wheel.”
A large percentage of study participants said they were unaware of any side effect that might hamper their ability to drive safely. The study found that 20% to 50% of the drivers received no warning the medication could negatively influence their ability to drive.
Those who were cautioned by a health care provider were 18% less likely to get behind the wheel after use, according to the study.
“AAA urges anyone taking PDI medications to research any potential side effects and talk to their doctor or pharmacist about ways to preserve safe driving capabilities,” Waiters said. “AAA urges drivers to fully understand the side effects of your medications before driving and consider a designated driver if it’s not safe for you to be behind the wheel.”