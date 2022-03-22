Filling up that motor carriage in the driveway is a bit less costly this week.
The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia had dropped to $4.14 by Sunday. That is 15 cents less than it was a week ago, according to figures released by AAA.
It is still higher than the average cost this same time in February, 77 cents more to be exact. Compared to what it was a year ago, it is $1.40 higher.
But the lower prices are a welcomed sight to motorists and to businesses with large fleets.
“Georgians are starting to see some relief at the pumps compared to a week ago,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “The drop in gas demand and the decrease in crude oil prices has contributed to lower pump prices.”
It is not the only reason gas at the pumps is lower. The state removed its 28.7 cents per gallon gas tax Friday. It will remain suspended through May 31.
Unlike in past weeks, coastal gas outlets were not the highest average priced markets Sunday in Georgia. That dubious honor goes to Atlanta, $4.22; Athens, $4.19; and Gainesville, $4.16.
Lowest averages were found in Albany, $3.94; Warner Robins, $3.95; and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker metro area, $3.96.
Since March 14, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has declined by 7 cents to $4.25.
The price of oil has fallen due to market concerns that crude oil demand will decline as it did in 2020 when countries sought to curb COVID-19 transmission rates, according to AAA.
At the same time, domestic crude stocks are increasing. According to the Energy Information Administration, total domestic crude stocks increased by 4.3 million barrels last week to 415.9 million barrels.
The boost in domestic crude inventories is contributing to the reduction in crude prices.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said prices are doing as predicted.
“GasBuddy last week predicted that a top was in for the national average price of gasoline, and indeed, for the first time in 12 weeks, the national average price of gasoline has declined,” he said.
“While the decline is still subject to changes in global supply and demand, COVID and Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are poised to see additional downdrafts at the pump this week in most areas.”
What might be surprising to some is the demand for gas. It remains unchanged, he said.
“For now, gasoline demand has shown absolutely no signs of buckling under the pressure of higher prices, even as California nears an average of $6 per gallon, with spring break travel well underway,” he said. “If the situation does worsen, with more oil being kept away from global markets, it’s not impossible that gas prices would still have to climb a considerable amount for Americans to start curbing their insatiable demand for gasoline.”
To reduce gas intake, AAA recommends driving conservatively and avoiding aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy, AAA says.