Drivers asked to avoid Old Jesup, Canal intersection
Glynn County government is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Canal and Old Jesup roads if possible starting this week.
Seaboard Construction, under contract with the county, will begin a 60-day project to upgrade the intersection starting on Monday. By Wednesday, construction is expected to begin in the right of way along both roads requiring lane closures, according to a statement from the county’s Public Works department.
At times, traffic may be reduced to one lane. Personnel will direct traffic around the closure with flags during this time.
Funding for the project is coming from a capital allocation project that released $1 million for each of the seven Glynn County Commissioners to designate for projects across the county. This project falls under the District 4 allocation, overseen by Commissioner Bill Brunson.
For more information, contact county Public Works at 912-554-7746.
— The Brunswick News