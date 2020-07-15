The driver of a tractor trailer involved in a wreck that claimed the life of the Camden County 911 dispatcher in April now faces criminal charges.
Rachel Hodge was killed when her vehicle rear-ended the slow-moving vehicle in a construction zone in an early-morning wreck on southbound Interstate 95 just after her work shift ended at 6 a.m.
Capt. Larry Bruce, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the tractor trailer was running out of fuel and barely crawling along when Hodge ran into his vehicle. Vehicles are required by law to travel at least 45 mph on the interstate, unless a slower speed is posted in a construction zone.
The truck’s driver, German Proenza, 50, was arrested and charged with making a false statement, a felony, for telling officers he was driving 65 mph at the time of the wreck. Investigators estimate the truck was going no faster than 2 mph at the time of the accident.
Proenza is also charged with homicide by vehicle, operating a vehicle unsafely, impeding the flow of traffic, reckless driving, obstructing officers and improper stopping in the road, all misdemeanors.
Proenza turned himself into Camden County authorities and has been released on bond.