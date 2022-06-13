An evacuation order for a threatening hurricane can be an unsettling experience, especially for those without transportation or a place to go.
Glynn County has offered its Need-A-Ride program, an evacuation assistance program for individuals who do not have the means to evacuate. It is not for individuals who need assistance due to limited mobility or specific medical needs but rather individuals who have no access to reliable transportation and/or limited financial means.
On June 17, a Day of Action is planned to get people registered for the Need-A-Ride program.
Janelle Harvey, director of community impact for United Way of Coastal Georgia, said volunteers will be deployed at locations throughout the county, with some going door to door to canvas neighborhoods.
“The ability to leave town during an evacuation should not be an issue,” Harvey said. “When there is an evacuation order, they are very willing to get on a bus and go to a shelter until it’s safe to come back.”
Andrew Leanza, director of emergency management and homeland security in Glynn County, said the intent of the Day of Action is to determine the potential demand for services if an evacuation order is issued because of a natural disaster.
Leanza emphasized people who sign up should not expect to be picked up at their homes if an evacuation order is issued. The buses transporting people to shelters are staged at different locations throughout the county, he said. The Day of Action will help determine the areas in the county where the demand for the service will be greatest.
“It helps focus our resources,” he said.
But you don’t have to sign up to be eligible for the service, if needed, Leanza said. He said people riding to the shelters need to understand it’s not like going to a four-star hotel.
“It’s not a luxury experience. It’s a life raft,” he said. “It’s a good program. We will bring you back. You’re not getting dropped off there.”
Leanza said it’s helpful having United Way as a partner to help encourage people to sign up.
Registration tables will be located at various locations in the community including churches and local health and social service organizations, among others. Volunteers are needed to assist with registration tables at various sites as well as neighborhood canvassing.
Harvey said United Way is still seeking volunteers to help encourage people to sign up for the program on June 17. Contact Harvey at 912-265-1850 or email her a jangle@uwcga.org to volunteer.