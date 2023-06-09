One man remained in the hospital in critical condition Thursday as the Brunswick Police Department continued its investigation into a Wednesday drive-by shooting that wounded two people.

Both 31-year-old male victims, who have not been identified by police, were standing outside at 2622 Johnston Street shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday with several other people when a vehicle pulled up and unloaded several gunshots at the gathering, Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith said.

More from this section

Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Mayor takes Pinova to task for fire, calls for accountability

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson’s address to the Democratic Women at a luncheon on Thursday carried a strong message of unity, but he didn’t shy away from putting Pinova on the spot, calling for accountability from the company following a massive fire at its L Street plant in April.

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.