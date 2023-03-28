Music offers a universal language, as a group of students at Glynn Academy plan to prove during their upcoming show, “Singing thru the Decades.”
The Drama Buddies, a special education program at Glynn Academy, will put on their annual spring performance at 6:30 p.m. April 5 in the school’s auditorium.
They’ve been supported throughout their rehearsal process by members of the Terror Buddies, a student group that spends time daily with special needs students. For the show, the Terror Buddies have helped with props, taught students the dances and offered encouragement during rehearsal.
Billy Hulsey, a sophomore in the Terror Buddies program, encouraged the community to come out and support the students’ efforts.
“People should come out because of how much hard work these students have put in,” he said. “They deserve to be seen.”
Featured musicians in the show’s setlist will range from the Beach Boys to Justin Bieber to ABBA.
“It’s going to be a good show,” said Jonathan Douglas, who will be among the performers.
Michelle Styn, a paraprofessional at Glynn Academy who coordinates the show, said the annual program is supported through donations and fundraising the students do throughout the school year.
Show attendees will be able to donate to the program, and businesses looking to support the program are asked to contact Styn at michelle.styn@glynn.k12.ga.us.
“With these kids, music changes their world,” Styn said. “They love to just be themselves.”
Many of the students in the Drama Buddies program also participate in the Penguin Project, a community performance of a Broadway-style show put on each summer by special needs youth.
Styn also works as a choreographer for the Penguin Project, and she said the Drama Buddies show at Glynn Academy aims to provide a similar experience. Also, she said, some students aren’t able to be involved with the Penguin Project due to transportation challenges or other issues. Offering this theater program during school hours ensure it’s accessible to all at the school, she said.
“With this, I can go pick them up the night of the show if needed,” Styn said. “It’s only a one-night obligation.”
They rehearse during their fourth block class period in the weeks before the show, and Styn makes sure the dances are accessible to all students in her special needs class.
“This is to allow them to just be themselves and do what they love to do,” she said.
No tickets are needed for the free show. Raffle prizes will given away throughout the event. Monetary donations to the program will be welcome, Styn said.
“I just want people to come and support them, and a lot of our songs are going to be interactive where they can get out of their seats,” she said. “A lot of the songs, of course, the parents are going to know.”