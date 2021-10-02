The sound of a mysterious loud explosion late Thursday night stoked curiosity in some residents and concern in others across Glynn and Camden counties.
Residents said the strong vibration from the explosion sounded like something heavy hitting the roof, rattling windows and dishes in cabinets.
What they heard, it turns out, was no mystery at all. It was a sonic boom caused by a Space X rocket breaking the sound barrier as it re-entered the planet’s atmosphere and splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.
Residents as far south as St. Augustine and as far north as the Golden Isles did not know that at the time.
“At first I thought someone had busted in the door,” said DeeDee Cate, who resides in Brunswick with her husband.
It reverberated across the Isles between 10:30 and 11 p.m., residents said.
Others around her also reacted to the thunderous boom. Several neighbors ventured outside with flashlights to look around for the source of what they thought was an explosion, she said.
A resident of St. Marys feared the worst until he learned otherwise.
“Sounded like an explosion,” said Michael Lake. “Rattled the windows and freaked the dog out. I thought something went up at Kings Bay.”
Dragon, an unmanned Falcon 9 rocket, returned to Earth on Thursday night after resupplying the Space Station, providing a light and sound show along the way.