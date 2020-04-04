For 48 College of Coastal Georgia students, Gov. Brian Kemp’s order to shelter in place means they’ll be hunkered down on campus in two residence halls.
While the roughly 550 students in residence halls headed home when classes were canceled, those 48 had no good alternatives beyond their rooms on campus, said Coastal Georgia President Michelle Johnston.
“Some have really, really tough family situations,’’ including some who were homeless and others who were in the state foster care system, Johnston said.
For many, the college is their only option for food and shelter, she said.
In one sense, they have it better than the average person because they don’t have to scrounge for food as the availability of groceries become sporadic.
“When we have students on campus, we feed them. We’re still offering them three meals a day,’’ she said.
Dr. Michael Butcher, the college dean of students, said a lot of care is being taken to ensure the students have a stable environment after the coronaviris caused upheaval in the entire University System of Georgia.
“We’re been trying to be as flexible and accommodating as possible,’’ he said.
Sophomore Allie Barbone is one of those living on campus in one of two residence buildings, in Mariners Hall in her case. During spring break, she and a friend took a three-day trip to Universal Studios in Orlando and returned to campus. Barbone said she had planned to go home to the Atlanta area and spend the rest of her spring break there.
“That’s when this whole thing blew up,’’ she said.
She lives with her grandmother, who, at 78, is in a high risk group should she contract the coronavirus.
“I was scared to go home. She’s my only family,’’ she said.
She stayed briefly with a friend, then at an Air B&B which, she said, “I couldn’t afford.”
So she came back to campus and already was sheltering in place long before Kemp’s order came down.
“I’ve literally been doing my school work and piddling around my room. I went to the grocery store once to get some things for my room. I haven’t left since,’’ Barbone said.
As for social distancing, it’s been pretty easy. There are only about 10 people in her area and just three on her hall, including the residential assistant, she said.
When the weather is good, as it has been, Barbone said she can take walks around the lake without leaving the campus and watches TV on her computer.
Barbone said the on- campus food has been good.
Indeed, the Coastal Georgia staff has taken pains to ensure that dining was a good experience.
The students were surveyed on their favorite foods and the food service workers at Mariner’s Galley are doing their best to meet the students’ wishes and the needs of those who have food allergies or other factors that require special diets, Butcher said.
“We know comfort food is very important,’’ he said.
The students eat under the same conditions that local officials and, more recently, Kemp imposed on restaurants. There is no sit-down dining allowed in the dining hall.
Johnston said the meals are “grab and go,’’ picked up at Mariners Galley or delivered in a few cases and eaten elsewhere to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Johnston and Butcher said the college has had to deal with some other special circumstances for students not on campus.
One went home to New Jersey for spring break and couldn’t get a flight back, Johnston said.
“She mailed a bunch of empty suitcases’’ and students and staff packed her belongings into them and sent them back, Johnston said.
Another student who went home to Canada couldn’t recross the border, Butcher said.
The college is simply safeguarding her belongings along with those of other students until they return to campus or other arrangements are made, he said.
Johnston said the college staff and faculty want to ensure that the students have all their needs met.
“We have people looking very closely at every student situation,’’ she said.
Butcher said Coastal Georgia already had some practice getting students off campus because it was similar to the way the college manages hurricane evacuations.
“The staff was ready,’’ but they scheduled checkouts to ensure no more than 10 people were in a hallway in a one-hour period, he said.
Those who couldn’t leave are continuing their studies in on-line instruction as are the rest of the 3,300 students. Johnston said the faculty and staff “stood up” distance learning in just two weeks.
“We’ve got these 48 students still living with us that we care about,’’ Butcher said. “We have student assistants still here to help them.”