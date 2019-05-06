ST. MARYS — It hasn’t been an easy year for Jerry Brandon, owner of the Riverview Hotel in downtown St. Marys.
He lost thousands of dollars in business when visitors to Cumberland Island National Seashore cancelled their reservations during the government shutdown earlier this year.
Business has picked up at the hotel during what is now peak tourist season at Cumberland Island, but his restaurant business is suffering since a major construction project began on the waterfront about three months ago.
“You can’t get in the front door of the restaurant,” Brandon said.
The sidewalk in front of his hotel has already been widened, but construction of new parking places in front of his business is ongoing. And navigating through the maze of barrels along the waterfront is not the easiest task for tourists unfamiliar with the historic downtown waterfront district.
It may take until this fall for the work in front of his business on St. Marys Street to be completed, but Brandon said it will be worth the wait.
“It will be nice when it’s finished,” he said. “It will be more pedestrian oriented.”
Once the work is done, Brandon said he plans to extend the awnings on the front of his hotel’s restaurant and put tables on the sidewalk for outside dining. Until then, Brandon said he will have to be patient.
“I wish they would hurry it up,” he said.
The project is for more than aesthetic, however. The work also includes storm water retrofits, with the help of a grant of more than $382,000 from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
The work includes the installation of permeable pavement in the parking stalls and raised landscaping in bio-retention areas. The work will help mitigate urban runoff by reducing sediment and nutrient loads and promoting infiltration.
“This grant would not have come together without the collaboration of staff and partner agencies,” said John Holman, city manager, in a statement. “The city would also like to thank the public for the continuing support of this project, and we look forward to these improvements in the downtown.”