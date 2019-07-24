More than 100 downtown Brunswick residents made their feelings clear Tuesday at a meeting to discuss a proposed apartment complex for the chronically homeless at the old Brunswick Hospital.
The building is being sold by Gateway Behavioral Services, which has managed a home for the mentally disabled called Harpers Joy for more than 20 years.
A Gateway official said eight residents have already been moved to other homes and the remaining residents will be moved before the building is sold.
Lance Sabbe, a meeting organizer, said many of the residents living in the historic district near the old hospital are opposed to an apartment complex for the homeless.
“This is the type of participation we’d like to always have,” he told the crowd.
Hand in Hand of Glynn, Inc. is the nonprofit organization that plans to purchase the building and convert it into an apartment complex.
Anne Stembler, of St. Simons Island, is one of the Hand in Hand members who explained the project to a sometimes hostile audience. She said volunteers have raised more than $500,000 for the project, estimated to cost about $3 million to renovate the building.
“We have longevity here,” she said. “We all want what is best for the area.”
Many in the audience laughed mockingly at the comment.
Stembler said supporters looked at multiple locations for a homeless complex without success until they learned the old hospital building was for sale.
“We looked all over,” she said. “None of those came to fruition. We were in a quandary.”
When they learned the old hospital building was getting ready to go on the market, Stembler said “it was a perfect building.”
What attracted organizers was the building already had 24 efficiency apartments with electricity metered by unit, sprinklers and security cameras already system in place, a recent inspection by the fire department, and it was zoned correctly.
Jeffrey Clark, street outreach director for Safe Harbor, said a large homeless population lives in a 10-block radius downtown.
“These individuals are living in this area,” he said. “It creates an unsafe environment.”
Unfortunately, funding for the most vulnerable homeless is not available, forcing people to live on the streets or in abandoned buildings.
“They can’t afford to live here because the cost of living has gone up,” Clark said. “We’re talking about individuals who at some point in life had some hardships. They just need a leg up.”
Organizers said they would be selective on who could move into the complex and would have strict rules and security on premises at all times. Overnight guest would not be allowed and visitors would be required to show identification prior to entering the building.
Sex offenders and people convicted of violent crimes and family violence would not be eligible to live there.
“The vulnerability assessment is done by the system,” he said. “It creates a second wave they are qualified and don’t have a violent past.”
Katherine Thurber, another Hand in Hand member, said the surrounding neighborhoods are already vulnerable and the complex would make it safer because some of the homeless would have a place to live.
Some in the audience questioned how the complex would be funded after it opened.
Linda Heagy, a Hand in Hand member, said residents will be required to pay 30 percent of their monthly income to pay for rent and services. The remainder of the money to maintain the facility will be through grants. But she said a voucher program has not yet been approved by the state.
Some in the audience voiced concerns about neighborhood property values if the building becomes a home for the homeless.
After the meeting, Sabbe said he was not surprised at the large standing room only turnout.
“I knew it would be big,” he said. “The audience reaction was against it.”
Clark said the audience reaction was expected.
“I think it was good to see the support by the community,” he said. “This might move the residents to do what they want to see.”
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey attended the meeting and said he was pleased at the strong turnout.
“I thought it was good community involvement,” he said.