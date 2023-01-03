For Nicki, Keith and Maddy Schroeder, the new market in downtown Brunswick is truly a family affair.
Maddy will run the day-to-day operations while Keith, her dad, handles a lot of the cooking and logistics. Mom Nicki will be part of the store’s operations. Her brother, Jackson, helped them set up but won’t be working there.
Aptly named Schroeder’s Market, the small-scale grocery and food shop is slated to open Friday. A kitchen, bakery and butcher block in the market will provide a wide array of quick meals and snacks.
On Monday, however, the interior was still spic and span with only some coffee, cooking utensils, books and a few other miscellaneous items on the shelves.
By Friday, the shelves will sport everything a typical grocery store would, she said, ranging from top-shelf brands to value items.
“We’re still getting the bulk of our orders this week and we’ll be cooking up a storm,” said Maddy Schroeder, the marker’s managing director.
A lot of the food made in the kitchen will be built around a “heat and eat,” mindset, she said. A lot of meals can be eaten right away or taken home, put in the fridge and devoured later. The bakery will provide cookies, bread, baguettes, bagels and more.
It’s Maddy’s baby, Nicki said.
“We’re a super culinary family,” Maddy said. “(Keith) has told me for years, ‘Don’t do what I didn’t, don’t get into the chef life,’ but I didn’t listen.”
Schroeder’s Market, located at 203 Gloucester St., is something she couldn’t have done without her whole family, Maddy said.
“They’re a huge support network,” she said.
Her dad’s been a chef for 30 years, Maddy said, and is now her teacher and mentor in the cooking world. She also recently graduated from Georgia State University with an MBA.
Maddy, 24, hopes this venture will serve as an inspiration to younger people who want to start their own businesses.
The store’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.