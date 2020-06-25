After 19 years of planning, city officials believed they were close to reaching a deal earlier this year to begin construction of the long-awaited Oglethorpe Conference Center.
It now appears construction won’t happen.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey broke the news during Wednesday’s city Urban Redevelopment Agency meeting.
“We came close a number of times. It seems like we won’t get that done anytime soon,” Harvey said of reaching an agreement to begin construction.
Going into debt to build a conference center could potentially put the city in a financial bind, he said.
Harvey asked URA Board members to approach the company that wants to build a hotel next to the conference center to see if it would like a larger footprint of the Oglethorpe block. It would enable the company to build a large room for events.
Harvey said he planned to broach the subject about the conference center with city commissioners at an upcoming meeting.
“We are in a tight budget here and we may have to look for alternatives,” he said. “Being realistic and looking forward, we cannot afford to go into debt. We are not looking at funding the conference center at this time.”
Earlier in the meeting, board members discussed the timetable for construction of a splash pad at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill said the project is ready to go out for bid, but he plans a meeting with state officials on Friday for a list of approved contractors capable of working on the project.
The problem board members had was each component of the project would be done by different contractors under an agreement with the state and they preferred to bid out the job to one contractor, which would make accountability for any problems easier.
There are four contractors in the state capable of doing the work, with two in Atlanta, one in Savannah and the other one a local business. Board members said it would be difficult to hold the companies from Atlanta accountable for problems and the cost of travel time also had to be considered.
“I really would like to get someone local,” said Al Verheyn, the board’s chairman.
The board also acknowledged the sale of the Perry school site. The deal was officially closed earlier this week after a four-year effort to find a developer.