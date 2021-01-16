The landscape of downtown Brunswick has changed somewhat in recent months, but it’s not all COVID-19 related.
Some businesses, including Maggie Mae’s, closed because of renovations to the second floor of the building the business occupied. The restaurant’s ceiling had to be removed to add plumbing and other work to create residential space upstairs.
Mathew Hill, director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, said the city also lost Bardelous, another restaurant, but for the most part businesses downtown have fared better than expected during the pandemic.
“I think for the most part they came out all right,” he said. “I think the retail industry suffered some but not dramatically.”
Southern Hanger is moving off Gloucester and into the space on Newcastle Street that was occupied by Bardelous, Hill said. The new location is larger and has more foot traffic, which should add to Southern Hanger’s customer base, he said.
Another new business, Wild Hare Wares, opened on Newcastle Street in early November, and owner Tina Dyer said she’s been busy.
Dyer had no hesitation about opening her store, which features furniture, home furnishings, accessories and gift items.
Sher said it took three months from the time she learned the space was available until she opened the business.
“I’m starting small to learn how to juggle clients,” she said. “I’m working more than 40 hours a week.”
Dyer said she has several friends who help when she gets too busy. It’s just a matter of time before she has to hire at least one employee to help, she said.
The biggest surprise is how fast her business has grown in just two months.
“I’m thrilled with what’s going on in downtown Brunswick,” she said. “I’m excited to get in on the front end of that.”