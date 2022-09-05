Editor’s Note: This story is the third of four looking at the homeless situation in downtown Brunswick. Previous stories ran in the Friday and Weekend editions of The News, and one more story will appear in Tuesday’s paper.
Several dozen citizens and businesses in the downtown area of Brunswick who added their names to a letter written by the Rev. Alan Akridge did so because of their experiences with homeless people.
Akridge, the pastor of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, wrote the letter to the city at large and addressed it to leaders in city hall. It calls for short-term solutions to criminal activity in addition to long-term help for the homeless.
One short-term solution is moving The Well, a homeless day shelter, to a new location. Another is boosting resources for the Brunswick Police Department, which has recorded more homeless calls this year as of Aug. 31 than in any of the last three years.
A copy of the letter can be found at St. Mark’s on Gloucester Street, and Akridge asks anyone who lives or works in the city and wants to send a message to city hall to stop by and sign it.
Leslie Hartman, executive director of Safe Harbor Center in Brunswick, was one of those early signatories.
The organization serves abused, neglected and homeless children and families, at a relatively new facility on the corner of Norwich and Gloucester streets. It was built to be a safe home to 24 boys and girls.
It does the job well, Hartman said, but its location is immediately adjacent to The Well. During its business hours — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., currently — it provides a safe place for the homeless to get a meal, clothes, blankets, clean up and get access to essential services.
It’s something the community needs, no doubt, says Hartman, but its proximity to Safe Harbor’s home and thrift store put people at risk.
Liquor bottles and other trash are frequently tossed over the fence, kids are harassed walking to school and staff members fear for their safety.
“Because we’re 24 hours and have staff come in at 11 at night and work overnight, they tell us they hear activity all night long, people walking down that road,” Hartman said. “They’re scared to walk to their cars.”
At the thrift store on the corner of Norwich and F streets, a homeless man filled a bag full of clothes, pulled out a handful at the register and then showed a volunteer a knife when she asked about the rest.
“She handled it the right way and didn’t try to provoke him, but of course, that upset her,” Hartman said.
“We had someone in front of the store talking loudly to the trash can, obviously mentally ill. We had to call the (police) non-emergency number because they came back to talk to the dumpster.”
She also recalled one instance from three years ago, which still stands out to her due to the nature of the incident.
“An older lady who was frequently around tried befriending kids on the campus. She started leaving drugs for them in the bushes when they’d follow her,” Hartman said.
It’s not unusual any day of the week to see homeless people gathered just on the other side of the center’s wall. They’re still there overnight and sometimes scare the kids, whose second-floor dorms overlook the street outside.
“The amount of foot traffic is what upsets them, and it scares our staff at night,” Hartman said.
At the time Safe Harbor’s center was built in 2017 — The Well opened two years prior in 2015 — no one was allowed to sleep against the wall. As the BPD has lost the ability to effectively police the matter, the aforementioned problems have only gotten worse.
“We met with The Well and have been promised things will get better. They don’t,” Hartman said.
Homeless people around the center aren’t new, but the mental health issues evident in some of them are.
A tiny home village of 60 transitional houses called The Grove at Correll Commons is slated to open this year, she said. That likely won’t be enough homes, however.
Pam Taylor, owner of PamPam Cupcake Bakery on Newcastle Street, has dealt with everything short of outright assault. Her staff and customers have been harassed, threatened and stalked, some have stolen from the bakery and panhandled outside and inside. Some have inquired about employees and their hours over the course of weeks in an apparent attempt to figure out their schedules.
“You’re worried about them sitting out there around five o’clock when you’re getting ready to close,” Taylor said.
The police are responsive to her calls, but so far there’s no end to the problems in sight.
“I don’t let it hurt my business, I’ll go out there and talk to them and let them know to keep moving,” Taylor said. “People are used to the homeless people down here.”
Kevin Strasser, a Brunswick resident who frequents the downtown area, recounted several incidents he’s witnessed in front of Daddy Cate’s, a coffee shop and one of his frequent hangouts.
“We’ve noticed more homeless, noticed their number is growing,” Strasser said. “We see people camping; we’re propositioned for money more and more. The excuses are only getting more outlandish.”
He has in the past worked professionally as a drug and addiction counselor. A lot of the people he sees downtown are obviously not well, even disturbed, he said. People want to be compassionate and they want to help, but the status quo is not helping anyone, homeless or otherwise.
“These people need help, but the public also needs to be able to feel safe,” he said. “They are not getting help on the street.”
Some regular patrons of Tispy McSway’s, a bar and restaurant on Newcastle Street, are homeless, owner Susan Bates.
“I’ve been downtown at Tipsy for almost 11 years, and the homeless situation has definitely changed,” Bates told The News. “There’s more homeless people present. It feels like it is increasing just based on what we’re seeing.
“They’re not criminals, they’re just a result of whatever their circumstances are. They’re respectful and kind, and we don’t have problems with that. The problem is people who clearly need some medical or mental intervention, and may be criminal in nature.”
She and her staff have had to take an active role in making sure their customers aren’t harassed getting out of their cars. Like Taylor, Bates said the police are typically responsive to their calls. She also notes the police are typically very polite and treat the homeless like anyone else.
But like others, she doesn’t see anything being done or any progress made.
As far as solutions, she didn’t claim to have a silver bullet. Services are available in the county for the homeless, or at least those who want help. What could change things is an attempt to scale up access to those services.
“In other communities that have tried to help the homeless, there’s a lot of committees and taskforces that get together, and it always boils down to funding, locations and administration,” Bates said.
What makes it harder is the desire to help. The issue is too big for one person, however.
“If you’ve got a heart for service, or understanding these are real people with real problems, it’s hard to look at them and see they don’t have the necessities we take for granted,” Bates said. “But there are some for whom this might be a choice, or who are criminal. It’s a microcosm of society in the homeless community.”
Ultimately, it boils down to funding programs well enough that all homeless people can access them and get help when applying for them, she said.
Tommy McGraw, the developer of The Kress Building, also on Newcastle, said that development has mostly been plagued by minor issues, including people sleeping in the building, using porta-potties, showering with the hose in the building, panhandling around the building, both with workers and passersby.
He recalled two instances since work began, one in which a homeless man entered the building and started working, waterproofing windows. When confronted, he became aggressive but did not attack anyone.
In another, a homeless man who construction workers became familiar with showed them a large knife he’d made himself. They quickly realized he didn’t mean any harm and bought the knife from him for $20.
“My personal belief is that The Well is a poor place for a homeless shelter in a community that’s trying very, very hard to redevelop itself, define itself and grow,” he said. “As long as The Well is there, we’re going to continue having these issues.”
Over at First Baptist Church of Brunswick, just a few blocks from The Well, members of the congregations have found themselves more and more having to clean up after people who hide or sleep in nooks and crannies around the church’s campus.
“There was someone living in the portico area right behind the bushes behind the sanctuary” at the corner of Union and Mansfield streets, said church member and downtown resident Brad Brown. “I had to clean it up, and I had to fill the back of my pickup with stuff that had been sitting there.”
He’s also a leader in Boy Scouts of America Troop 204, which meets at First United Methodist Church across Gloucester Street from The Well. The troop meets in the evenings and frequently has to avoid or run off homeless individuals for the safety of the children. Blythe Square, a small park on the church’s property, is basically a no-go zone now, Brown added.
“We don’t even try to go in there anymore. There’s so much human feces,” Brown said.
He and church staff make concerted efforts to tell people to move along, he said, which has helped. He wished the police could do more, but BPD Chief Kevin Jones says vague city ordinances, lack of staffing and the fact that indigent people taken to the Glynn County Detention Center are released within days mean it’s a waste of time.
“I think it’ll be an easy fix,” Brown said. “You don’t have to arrest the people or put them in cuffs, just say ‘Hey you can’t be here, move along.’ When you make them uncomfortable it’s not as huge a problem.
“There’s just a blind eye turned to it. There shouldn’t be anyone sleeping in a city park or a park bench anywhere. It’s against city ordinance, but it’s allowed to happen.”
The Historic Brunswick Neighborhood Planning Assembly is also taking aim at the issue and asking residents, business owners and workers to share their thoughts at a town hall meeting on Sept. 20.
“The purpose of this meeting is to speak with one voice to elected and professional city leaders to let them know there’s a problem in the community and that it needs to be addressed,” said Tyler Jones, a member of the NPA steering committee and resident of Carpenter Street.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St.
“We’re going to offer at the beginning a short, three-minute presentation about the issues we have found relating to police calls for service, and then we’re going to move into an open forum to allow two minutes each for people to speak,” Jones said.
Among the core issues is a lack of oversight and accountability for day-use shelters, Jones said, which is what The Well is classified in city code.
“The way we feel about it as a steering committee is we feel there needs to be a dignified and compassionate solution to this problem,” Jones said. “What’s happening now is not dignified, and it’s not compassionate.”