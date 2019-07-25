A group of downtown Brunswick business owners plan to meet today to discuss creating a downtown merchants association.
Mathew Hill, director of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority, said the meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the city commission meeting room at Old City Hall was driven by some of the newer downtown merchants.
“We’re doing this because businesses asked about it,” Hill said. “We’re exploring it again.”
Fliers were distributed to downtown merchants inviting them to the meeting to determine if the time is right to create a new association. The fliers also asked questions about the issues facing downtown businesses and the role an authority would play.
Downtown city merchants used to meet regularly until around 2010 when the organization dissolved due to lack of interest. But with the resurgence of new businesses downtown and continued optimism about the economy, Hill believes the time is right to create a new downtown merchants association.
It’s uncertain how many downtown merchants will attend the meeting. Hill said his role is merely to facilitate the meeting.
“It’s for the business community to come and talk among themselves,” he said. “I want to gauge if there is interest in this.”
If the merchants agree to create an association, Hill said they will have to decide where to meet, when to meet and how often to meet.
Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s, said she is among the downtown merchants planning to attend today’s meeting.
Bates said she quit attending the old downtown merchants meetings because the participants just talked about public safety reports.
“They weren’t hospitable to new businesses,” she said. “It felt self defeating.”
Bates said the timing is right to resurrect the association because of the growing number of new businesses downtown.
Among the topics Bates said she expects will be discussed are downtown lighting, street closures for special events, Christmas lighting and details about how the association will be managed.
“This meeting is about a group of people collectively interested is downtown Brunswick” she said. “I think it’s always the right time for the downtown merchants to get together.”