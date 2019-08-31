Downtown Brunswick on display to visitors

One of the final activities for the Georgia Downtown Association’s annual conference this week on Jekyll Island was a breakout session for participants interested in touring downtown Brunswick.
Brunswick Downtown Development Authority director Mathew Hill conducted the tour, which started at the intersection of G and Newcastle streets.
Hill explained the history of the downtown district and the effort that began about two decades ago to revitalize Old Town Brunswick, starting with a streetscaping project.
He started with a history of the multistory buildings on Newcastle Street and the ongoing renovations in some of the unoccupied buildings including the old Ford dealership building that is being renovated for a combination of office space and residential apartments.
The group looked at the Oglethorpe block as Hill explained the plans to build a 21,000-square-foot conference center that are still on hold.
Early in the tour, some of the participants asked about the availability of parking, especially with the ongoing plans for more businesses and residences downtown. Hill said there are no parking requirements, and there are ongoing plans to increase parking downtown.
He showed the group the potted plants on Newcastle Street that local merchants volunteer to water once a week and trash cans on Gloucester Street that were paid for via grants.
The group stopped at the Ritz Theatre, where Heather Heath, director of Golden Isles Arts & Humanities explained how the building was going to be torn down until the city of Brunswick purchased the building and renovated it including improved acoustics and removal of a drop ceiling and wall draperies.
“This building is used constantly,” she said. “We stay very busy year round now.”
Hill explained the signature squares downtown and the ongoing effort to renovate all 15 of them through an effort led by City Commissioner Julie Martin.
During a tour of the Richland Rum distillery downtown, Hill explained how the city and brewer worked together to open the business.
“This was just a great experience. We learned a lot,” Hill said.
The final stop on the tour was at the construction site for Silver Bluff Brewery Co., scheduled to open later this year. He explained the only thing the city has had to do so far is help the company secure a stabilization loan for an older building on the site that will eventually be a tasting room.
Mercy Montgomery, economic development authority director in Sugar Hill, said she was impressed with her first visit to Brunswick.
“It’s very cute,” she said. “All the parking places are full, but it’s still quiet. They’re paying homage to history.”
Molly Hall, director of Jesup’s downtown development authority, said the annual conference was worthwhile for many reasons, including the downtown Brunswick tour.
“The biggest benefit is you get an chance to network and get ideas from across the state,” she said.
Hall said she has been coming to downtown Brunswick for years and she is impressed with the recent improvements.
“It’s amazing to see,” she said. “It shows the downtown development authority has a vision.”