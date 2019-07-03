Downed plane removed from marsh

A helicopter crew lifted a downed airplane from the marsh in northern Glynn County on Tuesday, three days after a pilot safely crash landed there with two teenage girls aboard, according to state Department of Natural Resources officials.
The Piper PA-24 Comanche was lifted out of the marsh east of U.S. Highway 17 near Dan Lane and placed on land at the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State Historic Site, just north of the crash site, according to the DNR. The work was conducted by Florida Air Recovery of Jacksonville, with officials from the DNR’s Coastal Resources Division and others observing.
The plane’s engine was removed and transported first to reduce weight, followed by the aircraft’s body.
The pilot’s owner, an Illinois man, also was on hand for the procedure, as was a safety inspector with the Federal Aviation Administration and an official with the DNR’s State Parks and Historic Sites Division.
The plane could have potentially caused a violation of the DNR’s Georgia Coastal Marshland Protection Act, which prohibits unauthorized use of state marshlands, said Buck Bennett, the Coastal Resources Division’s compliance and enforcement officer.
However, the crash caused no apparent damage to the surrounding marshland that would require redress, he said.
The pilot will not face any civil fines from the DNR, said Bennett, who praised the pilot for his cooperation.
“We would like to thank the pilot for cooperating with the CRD and removing the aircraft promptly,” Bennett said. “We also appreciate our sister agency, State Parks and Historic Sites, for working with us and allowing us to use Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation as a landing and staging area for the removal operation.”
The airplane was nearing the end of a journey from Chicago to St. Simons Island around 3 p.m. Saturday when the Piper Comanche apparently ran out of fuel, forcing the pilot to crash land in the marsh. Glynn County Emergency Management officials contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, which sent a helicopter from Savannah to quickly rescue the three from the marsh.