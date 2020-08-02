The Georgia Department of Transportation will close the Sidney Lanier Bridge at 6 a.m. Monday.
Due to expected high winds from Tropical Storm Isaias, the bridge will be closed until the DOT can conduct an inspection to determine possible damage. The department gave no time frame for inspections, however, and in a statement said the closure would be in effect until further notice.
The DOT also warned motorists against attempting to cross the bridge, as tropical-storm-force winds pose a threat at ground level that is only exacerbated at elevation.
County officials say the local government has no plans to close the F.J. Torras Causeway and that the Jekyll Island Authority does not intend to close the Musgrove Causeway at present.