Federal funding to widen a 2.492-mile stretch of U.S. 17 will have to wait.
The Department of Transportation has rejected a request for funding for the widening and reconstruction on U.S. 17 beginning at Harry Driggers Boulevard and extending to Georgia 99.
The proposal also includes construction of a bridge and approaches over Wallyleg Branch. The proposed completion date was to be March 31, 2026.
Katie Bassen, public information officer for Glynn County, said there is little county commissioners can do because the proposed road widening was a DOT project.
The news is disappointing because of all the planned growth for rural areas of Glynn County.
“There’s no telling why it was rejected,” Bassen said. “We can’t do anything about it.”