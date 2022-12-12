Motorists traveling to and from the county seat of McIntosh County may still have to detour U.S. 17 during replacement of the Darien River Bridge, but only for a short period.
The Georgia Department of Transportation estimates an alternate route may be necessary at U.S. 17’s northern approach to Darien during construction for approximately 30 consecutive days.
Information on the detour and bridge replacement project in general will be available during an open house set for Jan. 12, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Darien City Hall. No formal presentation is planned, but those attending will have an opportunity to review the project’s conceptual design and ask questions.
A virtual open house was held Friday.
The project is scheduled for 2026.
“The proposed new bridge will provide a number of benefits to those who live in and visit the city of Darien,” said Ron Nelson, Georgia DOT Design-Build project manager. “We’ve made project enhancements based on ongoing stakeholder feedback.”
The state transportation department says a new bridge is necessary because the 1944 structure fails to meet current design standards. Its replacement will include an 8-foot raised path for bicyclists and pedestrians and a platform for the community’s annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony.
Nelson encourages residents to review information on the project online at https://bit.ly/GDOT-DarienBridge prior to the open house. Public comments can be submitted via the website on any aspect of the bridge replacement from now until Jan. 31.
The new potential detour is a far cry from what the state was considering earlier this year. It had proposed detouring the site throughout the three-year construction period while the replacement went up in the footprint of the old structure. Transportation officials said at the time that the plan was the most cost-effective, time-saving and safest way of replacing the bridge.
Public outcry, fear of traveling on trafficked Interstate 95 and concern over the closure’s impact on the community’s economy prompted GDOT to return to the drawing board.
Officials in both McIntosh and Glynn counties also expressed reservations over a long-term detour, as did state Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend.
The trip from Darien to Brunswick via U.S. 17 is 16.9 miles and via I-95 19.7 miles. Both take 23 minutes to drive traveling at the speed limit.
Another alternate route from Darien would be I-95 to GA 99 to U.S. 17, a 16.9 mile trip that takes 21 minutes.
Comments on the proposed bridge project also can be sent via email to P3Division@dot.ga.gov or recorded via phone at 404-631-1733.
Comments also may be mailed to Georgia Department of Transportation, Attention: Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator, 600 West Peachtree St., NW – 16th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30308.
Printed project displays and comment cards will also be available Jan. 12-31 at the Georgia DOT district office, 128 Public Safety Blvd., Brunswick.