It’s been 18 months since the St. Marys Airport was closed permanently for national security reasons, leaving Camden County without a municipal airport.
Now, the Georgia Department of Transportation has started discussions to identify a location for a replacement. But there’s no guarantee the new airport will be in Camden County.
At least one location in Charlton County was among the 28 possible sites identified by the DOT during a closed meeting on Jan. 30 in Kingsland. Among the participants were officials from the Navy, Camden County, Kingsland, St. Marys, the county Joint Development Authority and Charlton County.
The meeting was not open to the public because real estate was being discussed.
Deputy Camden County Administrator Shawn Boatright said the cost estimates for the sites ranged from $10 million to $100 million. Wetlands mitigation would be required on every tract considered, Boatright said.
“It’s the nature of our area,” he said.
None of the participants expressed any preference in a particular site, Boatright said.
The participants will have a say in the site selection once they agree on a sponsor. The sponsor could be a qualifying local government or authority with the power to zone, condemn property and seek bonds or other funding.
The sponsor would have final say on the site, Boatright said.
One other condition is the Navy will have to approve the location of a new airport.
The St. Marys Airport became a national security concern after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The airport was located less than two miles from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and air space violations were a major concern. The base is home to a fleet of ballistic missile submarines and a facility that maintains the nuclear missiles aboard the boats.
It was closed for nearly two months after the attacks, but security remained a concern even after the airport reopened.
It took more than 15 years for city officials to negotiate a deal that allowed them to permanently close the airport without paying about $5 million in penalties to the Federal Aviation Administration.