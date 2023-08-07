Change is coming to where GA 99 intersects with U.S. 17/GA 25.
The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a $5.8 million contract to Curb & Gutter Professionals, Inc. of Jesup to convert the intersection into a roundabout.
There is no traffic signal at the intersection. Traffic on GA 99 must currently yield to oncoming southbound vehicles on U.S. 17 before proceeding south. A stop sign regulates traffic turning left off GA 99 onto U.S. 17 north.
The roundabout is one of 27 projects awarded at a total cost of $172.6 million by the transportation department in July.
Don’t expect the project to begin right away.
Jill Nagel, GDOT district spokeswoman, said the contractor will receive a notice to proceed 30 to 90 days after the contract is awarded.
“This time period is to hammer out the contractual details of the project such as special provisions, traffic control plans, etc,” Nagel said.
“Once NTP is issued to the contractor, a preconstruction conference will take place between Georgia DOT and the contractor to verbally discuss details in the contract. The contractor determines the start work date on the project, which is provided to Georgia DOT at the preconstruction conference.”
The current project completion date is Nov. 30, 2024.
During a presentation of the project to the Glynn County Commission in November 2016, GDOT representatives said the single lane roundabout would be shaped to slow drivers down in order to enter it safely. They also said the roundabout should reduce the number of injuries due to collisions at the intersection based on similar past projects.
Nagel said the western portion of the roundabout will have multiple lanes with dual entry lanes on the south facing the approach leg to accommodate the future roadway widening of U.S. 17. All other sections of the roundabout will be designed for a single lane roundabout.
The roundabout’s inscribed diameter varies, and the circulatory width varies from 20 to 24 feet with a modified truck apron to accommodate truck movements, according to the design. Curb and gutter will be installed along the outside of the roundabout with a mountable curb along the inside of the truck apron.
A multi-use trail around the roundabout will be constructed for bicycle accessibility approaching and exiting the roundabout via the bikeable shoulders on U.S. 17. The improvements will connect to the widening on U.S. 17, according to the design.
