Tucked near the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads, Dorothy’s Cocktail & Oyster Bar provides a gourmet respite to people looking for upscale meals and both hand-crafted classic and original cocktails.
The restaurant, which will celebrate its one-year anniversary in May, is owned by Claire and Daniel Auffenberg. Daniel is the chef and Claire, the managing partner. Named for Daniel’s maternal grandmother, Dorothy Crane, Dorothy’s serves raw fresh seafood, coastal cuisine and dishes inspired by the couple’s travels to Southeast Asia.
“Dorothy’s is a full-service restaurant that provides an upscale dining experience, filled with fresh seafood and oysters and Asian-inspired dishes,” said Claire.
A quick review of the menu hints at the scrumptious choices to be found. Lunch includes an array of delectable choices, including a Thai omelet and Ora King Salmon, while dinner takes it up a notch, with Fire Roasted Fish, Bo Ssam and Pho, among other items, on the menu. To make their dishes even more appealing, the Auffenbergs use local and regional purveyors when possible. Sources for produce include Greenway Gardens in Waycross, Crossroads Farm & Garden in Alma, Hickox Family Farm, Hoboken, Southern Brothers Mushrooms, Five Oaks Farm and Potlikker Farm, all in Brunswick, Happy Hollow Farms, Calhoun, and Grassroots Farm, in Camden County.
Freshness is a priority with the owners and staff at Dorothy’s.
“Dorothy’s offers a selection of fresh oysters from the Northeast, as well as a selection of raw seafood creations, all coming from our beautiful raw bar,” said Claire. “The interior design and our menu were both inspired by our travels to Southeast Asia. And the cocktails – all juices are freshly squeezed daily, so they are rich in flavor.”
For lunch, dinner or a special night out, Dorothy’s St. Simons is the perfect spot.
Breakout:
Dorothy’s Cocktail & Oyster Bar is at 12 Market St., on St. Simons Island. The hours are from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations may be booked via Resy.com, and any questions regarding the restaurant should be directed to 912-372-3202.