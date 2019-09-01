The latest information from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville indicates there will be significant impact from Hurricane Dorian in the Golden Isles.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Dorian was battering the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane. The latest projection from the National Hurricane Center has the storm turning north Monday and paralleling the coast as it moves up into Northern Florida and Southeast Georgia through Wednesday.
If the storm stays on that track, the NWS in Jacksonville said sustained strong tropical force winds will be felt along the immediate beaches and along rivers and estuaries. Immediate beach communities and rivers close to inlets can also expect 3 to 5 feet above ground level of coastal flooding while the those along the Intercoastal Waterway, marshes and estuaries will see 2 to 4 feet of coastal flooding.
Coastal communities will also likely see 4 to 6 inches of rainfall. Tornadoes are not expected unless Dorian makes landfall in or south of our area.
Dangerous beach conditions are expected to continue with a high risk of rip currents and large, damaging breakers regardless of the track of the storm.
Wind speeds along the coast could see potential gusts from 58 to 73 mph, though the gust will not be continuous. The gusts will come intermittently with rotating bands around the storm as Dorian moves through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Closures
College of Coastal Georgia has cancelled all classes and suspended all nonessential operations at its Brunswick and Camden campuses for Tuesday. Residence halls and food services will remain open, and campus police will continue operations.